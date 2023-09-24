Advertisement

Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the second half of Michigan's 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23 2023, in Ann Arbor.
Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Ohio State, 4. Southern California, 5. Texas, 6. Florida State, 7. Penn State, 8. Washington, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Oregon, 12. LSU, 13. Alabama, 14. Utah, 15. Mississippi, 16. North Carolina, 17. Duke, 18. Washington State, 19. Oregon State, 20. UCLA, 21. Florida, 22. Miami (Fla.), 23. Tennessee, 24. Louisville, 25. Clemson.

