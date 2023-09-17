Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote
Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.
1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Ohio State, 4. Southern California, 5. Texas, 6. Florida State, 7. Penn State, 8. Washington, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Notre Dame, 11. LSU, 12. Oregon State, 13. Oregon, 14. Alabama, 15. Utah, 16. Mississippi, 17. North Carolina, 18. Duke, 19. UCLA, 20. Florida, 21. Washington State, 22. Tennessee, 23. Miami (Fla.), 24. Colorado, 25. Clemson.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote