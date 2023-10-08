Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote
Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams for The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.
1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Florida State, 5. Penn State, 6. Oklahoma, 7. Washington, 8. Southern California, 9. Texas, 10. Oregon, 11. Alabama, 12. Mississippi, 13. LSU, 14. North Carolina, 15. Louisville, 16. Oregon State, 17. Utah, 18. UCLA, 19. Washington State, 20. Notre Dame, 21. Duke, 22. Missouri, 23. Tennessee, 24. Maryland, 25. Clemson.
