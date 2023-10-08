Advertisement

Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams for The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Florida State, 5. Penn State, 6. Oklahoma, 7. Washington, 8. Southern California, 9. Texas, 10. Oregon, 11. Alabama, 12. Mississippi, 13. LSU, 14. North Carolina, 15. Louisville, 16. Oregon State, 17. Utah, 18. UCLA, 19. Washington State, 20. Notre Dame, 21. Duke, 22. Missouri, 23. Tennessee, 24. Maryland, 25. Clemson.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates with the Golden Hat Trophy after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote