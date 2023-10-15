Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Florida State, 4. Penn State, 5. Georgia, 6. Oklahoma, 7. Washington, 8. Texas, 9. Oregon, 10. Alabama, 11. Mississippi, 12. LSU, 13. North Carolina, 14. Southern California, 15. Oregon State, 16. Utah, 17. Missouri, 18. Notre Dame, 19. UCLA, 20. Duke, 21. Tennessee, 22. Clemson, 23. Iowa, 24. Washington State, 25. Air Force.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote after games Oct. 14, 2023