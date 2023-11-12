Advertisement

Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football poll vote

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Florida State, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon, 7. Texas, 8. Alabama, 9. Penn State, 10. Mississippi, 11. LSU, 12. Missouri, 13. Louisville, 14. Oregon State, 15. Oklahoma, 16. Notre Dame, 17. Utah, 18. Oklahoma State, 19. Kansas State, 20. Arizona, 21. Southern California, 22. Tennessee, 23. North Carolina, 24. Iowa, 25. Texas A&M.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17.
