Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football poll vote
Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.
1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Florida State, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon, 7. Texas, 8. Alabama, 9. Penn State, 10. Mississippi, 11. LSU, 12. Missouri, 13. Louisville, 14. Oregon State, 15. Oklahoma, 16. Notre Dame, 17. Utah, 18. Oklahoma State, 19. Kansas State, 20. Arizona, 21. Southern California, 22. Tennessee, 23. North Carolina, 24. Iowa, 25. Texas A&M.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football poll vote