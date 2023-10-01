Advertisement
Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote

Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Michigan, 2. Ohio State, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Florida State, 6. Southern California, 7. Penn State, 8. Washington, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Notre Dame, 11. Oregon, 12. Alabama, 13. Mississippi, 14. LSU, 15. North Carolina, 16. Duke, 17. Washington State, 18. Oregon State, 19. Kentucky, 20. Utah, 21. UCLA, 22. Miami (Fla.), 23. Maryland, 24. Tennessee, 25. Clemson.

