Don Williams' AP Top 25 college football vote

Here is the ballot submitted by Avalanche-Journal sportswriter Don Williams in The Associated Press Top 25 weekly college football poll.

1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Ohio State, 5. LSU, 6. Southern California, 7. Penn State, 8. Florida State, 9. Washington, 10. Texas, 11. Utah, 12. Notre Dame, 13. Tennessee, 14. Clemson, 15. Oregon State, 16. Oregon, 17. Wisconsin, 18. Oklahoma, 19. Texas Tech, 20. Mississippi, 21. South Carolina, 22. Kansas State, 23. Iowa, 24. Arkansas, 25. Tulane.

