‘I don’t want to choose my college off money;’ 5-star Oregon QB Dante Moore discusses NIL

Over the past couple of years, the recruiting landscape has changed in college football. No longer does a school just have facilities and amenities to offer to a potential prospect; now it can reasonably offer cold hard cash promises to any player who might be interested.

So far in the 2023 recruiting class, we’ve seen some astronomical NIL deals reportedly signed by high-profile players. There’s a report that five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava received $8 million from Tennessee to join the Volunteers. Not too long after, four-star QB Jaden Rashada reportedly received $9.5 million to commit to the Miami Hurricanes.

So if you’re a top-ranked QB, you’re going to get a massive bag upon commitment, right?

Well, we don’t know what type of NIL deal five-star QB Dante Moore signed with the Oregon Ducks when committing, but based on his recent comments, it doesn’t appear to be of much importance to the Detroit, Michigan, prospect.

Here's Detroit King senior quarterback and Oregon commit Dante Moore talking about NIL during his college visits.@dantemoore05 @DetKingFootball @oregonfootball Check out the full interview here

— STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) July 16, 2022

“To be honest, like I said, NIL is a big part of everybody’s recruiting process,” Moore said. “What everybody has been saying in the articles is true. Like I said, when I go to visits … on my list for visits will be ‘NIL Meetings’ and when it comes to NIL meetings, I won’t be in the meeting. Step out of it because I don’t want to choose my college decision off money. I’m just a young kid trying to play football.”

For any fan of the Ducks, that has to be incredibly refreshing to hear. For fans of Notre Dame or Michigan — two schools who missed out on Moore — that like the claim that Oregon simply paid more than their schools, it might be tough to hear.

