‘Don’t you understand?’ Thomas Tuchel’s rant at Timo Werner caught on pitchside microphone
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Thomas Tuchel’s animated interaction with Chelsea striker Timo Werner caught the attention of many fans on Monday during the Blues’ 2-0 Premier League win against Everton.
Werner and Tuchel’s compatriot Kai Havertz was influential as Chelsea went fourth in the top flight courtesy of a Ben Godfrey own goal and Jorginho penalty.
But Werner’s struggles continued as the 25-year-old went without a goal in a fourth consecutive game following his much-needed strike against Newcastle on 15 February. That goal against the Magpies ended a run of 14 appearances without scoring.
READ MORE: Do Havertz and Mount hold the key to unlock Chelsea’s attacking potential?
And while the £50million summer signing from RB Leipzig frequently found himself in positions to get a goal against Everton, his manager was not fully pleased with the striker’s performance.
“Timo, how long are you staying on the left?” Tuchel was heard saying as a Stamford Bridge pitchside microphone picked up the coach’s frustrations.
“You’re playing on the right! The last 15 mins you’ve only been on the left!
“Don’t you understand?”
Germany international Werner has netted 10 times in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, recording nine assists.
It is not a disastrous output but is less impressive than fans would have hoped for, with Werner’s long goalless run between mid-November and mid-February causing concern among supporters.
Chelsea next take on Leeds in the Premier League on 13 March before the Blues’ second leg against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.
Tuchel’s team enter that fixture with a 1-0 aggregate lead after Olivier Giroud secured a vital away goal with a bicycle kick in the first leg.
Read More
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel admits to being ‘a bit unfair’ on Christian Pulisic
Thomas Tuchel praises Kai Havertz for ‘taking responsibility’ in Chelsea victory
Chelsea vs Everton result: Player ratings as Blues take significant stride towards top-four finish