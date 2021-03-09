‘Don’t you understand?’ Thomas Tuchel’s rant at Timo Werner caught on pitchside microphone

The Telegraph

Manchester United have been given a significant boost after it emerged that Marcus Rashford suffered no ligament damage to his ankle during Sunday’s 2-0 derby win. The United striker was substituted in the 73rd minute after injuring his left ankle as he raced back to challenge Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez for the ball. Rashford underwent a scan on Monday amid concerns that he may have sustained some ligament damage but those fears have been allayed. However, Rashford’s ankle has ballooned with the swelling and bruising and he was having difficulty putting his weight on it on Monday. Rashford is expected to continue to have his ankle packed with ice over the coming days and United will wait to see how the swelling subsides before determining their next course of action. United are due to play AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against AC Milan at Old Trafford on Thursday before facing West Ham United at home in the Premier League three days later. Rashford has played in every one of United’s 43 games this season, despite being troubled for the past four months by a shoulder injury that has inhibited his movement. He suffered a tear in his left shoulder against Arsenal on Nov. 1 and, as reported by Telegraph Sport last week, Rashford may yet have to consider surgery after the European Championship finals with England this summer with the problem still to show any sign of correcting itself. Asked about Rashford’s ankle injury after the City game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, said: “When he sprinted 70 yards to save a goal, it showed the attitude of the boy. I think he went over on his ankle but we need to do a scan. I’ve not had time to speak to the doctor yet.” Edinson Cavani picked up a knock in training that ruled the Uruguay striker out of the derby, which moved United to within 11 points of leaders City, and it is unclear at this stage if he will be available to face Milan. Reports in Argentina have claimed that Edinson Cavani - who signed for United on a free transfer in October after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June - is interested in joining Boca Juniors this summer. United have an option to extend Cavani’s contract by an extra year but they are also in the market for another centre-forward this summer, with Borussia Dortmund’s much coveted Erling Haaland Solskjaer’s dream target. Analysis: A spell on the sidelines might benefit Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United fans will be breathing a sigh of relief that Rashford has avoided ligament damage to his ankle during an awkward collision with Mahrez on Sunday. Despite the shoulder injury that has curtailed his movement and forced him to play through considerable pain for months now, the sight of Rashford chasing back such a distance to thwart Mahrez and stop a Manchester City attack was the England striker all over. He is and remains such a selfless, battle hardened competitor. His will to win is inexhaustible. Rashford - who has 18 goals and 10 assists for United this season - offers so much offensively and defensively and the prospect of a sustained spell out of the team would have been a bitter blow to Solskjaer as the club step up their bid for silverware and try to further narrow the gap to leaders City. Yet it has also been apparent for some weeks now that Rashford is short of full fitness and perhaps a rest is what he needs in a bid to recharge his batteries and give his shoulder some respite from the rigours of a game every few days. United would benefit from it during the run-in and England, too, ahead the European Championship finals this summer, when Rashford will be a key part of Gareth Southgate’s hopes of winning the tournament. With his ankle badly bruised and swollen, it seems hard to believe any chances will be taken with Rashford’s fitness this week but United can at least take some comfort from the knowledge that any time out of the team now due to that particular issue means rest time for his shoulder. In that respect, a lay-off may be no bad thing at all. Last season should serve as a warning to a point. Rashford played through a serious back injury before finally reaching breaking point in mid-January last year when a double stress fracture sidelined him for months. He was able to play again that season due to the top flight campaign being delayed as a result of the coronavirus and the Euros were postponed by a year. The back injury may have been much more serious but a shoulder problem can be debilitating and inhibit the way you move, jump and challenge for and hold up the ball. After the second leg against Milan on Thursday week, United face Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the King Power Stadium three days later, before the international break. England have World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland. It is unclear what the next few weeks will hold for Rashford but a little respite now may not go amiss further down the line.