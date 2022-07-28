‘Don’t trade for Durant’: one prominent analyst’s advice for the Boston Celtics

The momentum for a trade of Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant for a package built around star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown appears to be dead in the water — much to the delight of many Celtics fans.

But it is not just a subset of Boston fans who would prefer to see the team that came within two games of an NBA title run it back with additional reinforcements Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon. A growing number of analysts not only doubt the trade will happen but are openly questioning the wisdom of swapping Brown and unnamed other players and assets for an aging star with questions surrounding how long he can play at a level worth the haul the Brooklyn Nets will demand.

Among those analysts is the host of the eponymous “Rich Eisen Show.” Eisen recently made his case on why Boston ought to stand pat.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear him explain why the Celtics should love the one their with.

