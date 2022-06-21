Don’t be surprised if Rob Gronkowski comes back during season, agent says

In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement (again) Tuesday afternoon, hanging up his cleats after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, yet another comeback might not be out of the question.

Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he wouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady called Gronk at some point this season and convinced him to return.

That certainly worked for Brady the first time, when he coaxed Gronk out of his brief retirement after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski joined Brady in Tampa Bay, and the pair promptly helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in their first season.

Rosenhaus made it clear that he’s just sharing his personal opinion, and after all the injuries Gronkowski has endured throughout his 11 seasons in the NFL, it’s certainly understandable if this is truly the end of his legendary career. He’s already a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and perhaps the greatest tight end in NFL history.

That said, even just a glimmer of hope might be enough to keep Bucs fans out of the dumps after Gronkowski’s announcement.

List