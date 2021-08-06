Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

‘Don’t spend a cent.’ Lexington should hoard COVID funds to fight next round of COVID.

Linda Blackford
·4 min read

A few weeks ago, Mayor Linda Gorton had a rare, fun announcement, the kind politicians dream of, in which she asked Lexingtonians to tell the city how to best spend $113 million in federal COVID relief funds.

Thursday was the start of a process “that could lead to once in a lifetime opportunities for our community,” Gorton said. Think big, she said, of innovative ways for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help people most hurt by the pandemic and will aid the city in the future.

Well, here’s one idea: Don’t do a thing, don’t spend a cent. Save the money, hoard it, and wait to see what this next round of COVID has planned for us.

Just this week, two things have happened that make it clear Lexington needs to save every penny. One, the Delta variant appears to be swamping states with low vaccination rates like Kentucky. We don’t know exactly how bad it will get, but it’s clear our economy could take another hit.

Two, the federal government just declared another 60-day moratorium on evictions due to new COVID cases. Lexington and cities across the nation are currently still paying out federal funds to landlords for the past year, but it’s been an extremely slow process. Housing advocates are happy to avoid a greater crisis of homelessness, but landlords are predictably worried about another moratorium.

“We’ve gotten to the point that landlords are really suffering financially too,” said Brenda Wells, director of the Greater Lexington Apartment Association. “They’ve got to be paid.”

The group has joined forces with the Catholic Action Center and the city’s Housing Stabilization Program to help clients apply for back rent, but it’s been very slow process. “We’ve got to get everyone caught up,” Wells said.

The Housing Stabilization Program started with $29 million in federal COVID aid, but was delayed in adopting software and hiring people to deal with the onslaught of applications from tenants who got behind on rent when COVID shut down the economy and their landlords. It’s catching up on applications, but there’s no doubt that another eviction moratorium will result in many more applications.

The Catholic Action Center Director is a shelter for homeless people, but it’s also an advocacy group to prevent homelessness in the first place. That’s why founder and director Ginny Ramsey and her staff have been working with landlords and the Housing Stabilization Fund to prevent people from losing their housing. Ramsey said that in the two days between the first moratorium expiring on July 30 and a second one starting on Aug. 3, they’ve been hearing about illegal evictions outside of the court process that end up with people’s belongings thrown on the street. A new wave of COVID could only make it worse.

“The real problem here is the pandemic,” Ramsey said. “As much as we wish the pandemic were over, it’s not. This is a health crisis that could turn into a housing crisis.”

Ramsey would like to see the city hold onto all the federal aid it can get, in case the stabilization money runs out before COVID cases do. Another advocate of holding tight is Urban County Council member Richard Moloney. He’d like to see a task force decide how that money can be used to best weather current and future COVID crises, rather than spending it on a list of projects that council members and other already have their eyes on.

“This should not be where the council decided on what projects they want, we should decide on goals and how we’re going to come out of the pandemic,” that continues to hurt Lexington’s most vulnerable citizens, he said.

Sure, the mayor should continue with the public surveys for ideas, and see what people have come up with. According to Gorton’s office, ARPA funds have to be obligated (such as under contract) by Dec, 31, 2024, and fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

So there’s time to wait and see how bad this next round of the pandemic gets and where the money is most desperately needed. And if that’s keeping people from becoming homeless, then that’s where we should spent it.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump

  • Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video

    LPL Financial has reportedly fired affiliated adviser Eileen Cure amid allegations of racism after TikTok videos surfaced of her admitting […] The post Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises

    Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13 gang in El Salvador only to run into abuse and harassment in America’s immigration detention system. “I find myself emotionally unstable because I have suffered a lot in detention,” Martinez said last week at Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. The number of detainees has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000 as of July 22, according to the most recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Mike Lindell loses it when confronted with facts in bizarre interview

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, Cooper aired an interview between CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell has made numerous claims of voter fraud, even claiming to have indisputable evidence that former President Donald Trump won the election, but he has yet to actually provide that evidence. Lindell has claimed to have spent millions in his futile quest to prove the election was fraudulent, leading Griffin to wonder if Lindell is just being scammed. “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here,” Griffin said. “Well then why don’t you come to the symposium and make $5 million,” Lindell replied. “Are you worried about me? We should give a hug. You’re worried about old Mike? Oh, God bless you.” But Lindell’s jovial mood was brief. “We’re worried that what you are doing is mistakenly or deliberately destroying the confidence in the legitimate, elected President of the United States, and fostering real damage to this country,” Griffin said. Lindell furiously denied ever saying anything bad about Democrats or President Biden, and accused Griffin of lying.

  • Friends of woman who died on hike demand ‘investigation’ after date let her return to car alone

    ‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters

  • ‘Governor who?’: Ron DeSantis’ popularity tanks as Biden mocks him and Delta ravages state

    Republican and 2024 frontrunner admits it’s ‘Covid season’ as hospitalisation records broken, and approval ratings fall

  • Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism charges

    The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party appeared in court on Friday on terrorism charges that his supporters have denounced as a politically-motivated move to silence dissent.

  • Trump urges federal judge to block release of tax returns to Congress

    Former President Trump's attorneys on Wednesday asked a federal judge to prevent the Treasury Department from releasing his tax returns to Congress, NBC News reports.Driving the news: The Justice Department last week said the Treasury Department "must" release Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, finding that the committee had "invoked sufficient reasons" for requesting the documents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump has been f

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • Young equestrian says she was "cornered" into a sexual relationship with much older trainer

    There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Trump golf club profiting off fake presidential seal, complaint claims

    ‘Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter’, says head of DC-based watchdog

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.

  • Matt Gaetz premieres podcast with lengthy defense and spin against allegations

    Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz premiered a podcast on Thursday on which he spent more than 15 minutes defending himself against allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, poking holes in news stories, and painting a picture of a conspiracy to take him down while at the same time avoiding key details from reports about the investigation.