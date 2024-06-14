Don’t sleep on Ravens rookie pass rusher Adisa Isaac

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Adisa Isaac picked up 7.5 sacks last season at Penn State. Isaac will have the potential to be just as productive in the NFL for a franchise that has a history of developing defensive players.

Issac knows that joining the Ravens is an honor. The endless support he will get from head coach John Harbaugh cannot be overstated.

Isaac will fit in perfectly with all-pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith signaling in defensive coordinator Zach Orr’s play calls.

Isaac is a physical edge rusher who can get sacks, and he will be needed to accommodate defensive end JaDaveon Clowney’s departure.

Youth and explosiveness may be the catalyst for defense, with newly drafted rookie defenders Issac and defensive back Nate Wiggins. Both players will get an entire summer to prepare for the biggest stage in their football careers.

