Don’t sleep a Kris Bryant trade to the Mets

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant against the San Diego Padres

Earlier in the offseason, the Mets and Cubs talked about a potential Kris Bryant trade. Those talks fizzed, and on Jan. 6 we reported that they were no longer active.

That was true at the time, but it turns out that the conversation wasn’t over. According to league sources, the Bryant talks have resumed since.

It’s unclear how likely a trade is. There have long been mixed indications. SNY’s Jim Duquette has recently reported that Chicago is more likely to hold on to Bryant until the July 31 trade deadline unless they were blown away by an offer.

We have consistently heard that the Mets like the years of team control remaining on J.D. Davis, especially after trading two young infielders, Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez. Having said that, they’ve never considered Davis completely untouchable in the right situation. The Cubs have previously expressed interest in trading for Davis.

The Mets have also been pursuing pitching and trying to find takers for the contracts of Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances. They could allocate those dollars toward starting pitching and/or Bryant.