Don’t rule out Yankees moving players off the MLB roster by Tuesday trade deadline

The Yankees are poking around the rental market, particularly for help in left field and the bullpen. But if a buying team comes calling about one of their MLB players, we could see a surprise selling-type move, too, according to league sources.

New York (55-50) remains in the wild card race, and will not become sellers per se between now and Tuesday at 6 p.m., not like the Mets have in recent days. Nor are they aggressive buyers, like the Texas Rangers.

The team understands that it is going nowhere if Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu remain largely unproductive.

While they are not actively shopping their veterans, they are open-minded about creative trade proposals, league sources say.

This is not unlike last July when the Yanks were not shopping Gleyber Torres but ended up talking to Miami about trading him for pitcher Pablo Lopez.