Don’t play Terry McLaurin this week!

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: It hurts me to tape a Terry McLaurin video and not tell you to start him, not tell you to love him, not tell you that roster him and just praise him. But man, Carson Wentz has played so poorly. Now Wentz is hurt, looks at Taylor Heinicke probably gets the start and Green Bay has been nasty against the pass.

They're the second hardest team for quarterbacks to get fantasy points against and wide receivers have not fared much better. I think you get a bench McLaurin this weekend Curtis Samuel this week even in a week with four very good teams on bye. We have 6 of the top 20 receivers generally that we would start not available in week 7.

But I need a show of faith from Terry McLaurin. I need a prove-it game before I start him again. I want to see what he brings.

Who knows, maybe even [? Hollow, ?] the rookie will get into the act at some point while Wentz is getting healthy. | just got to wash my hands of everything in this Washington passing game right now. That means I'll be benching Terry McLaurin in week 7.