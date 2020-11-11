Don’t overlook the twentysomethings like Bryson DeChambeau when making a Masters pick

Jason Lusk
·5 min read

The perennial sports emblem of springtime, the Masters may feel strange squished into the middle of football season. Amen Corner and leftover Halloween candy might not seem to go together, but in 2020, anything goes.

This is the first time one of the four men’s major championships has been held in November since 1936, when Denny Shute won the PGA Championship at Pinehurst. More than 80 years later, the Masters will cap off an abridged men’s major championship season seven months after its traditional start date.

Tiger Woods will play a major as defending champion for the first time since the 2009 U.S. Open. While it seems like a lifetime ago that Woods embraced his family celebrating victory, he’s the man planning the menu for the Champions Dinner for the first time since 2006. Woods was exceptional with his irons last year, leading the field in strokes gained approach the green for the week. His 58 greens in regulation were the most by a Masters winner since Woods himself hit 60 in 2001.

This will mark Rory McIlroy’s sixth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National. While time is still firmly on the 31-year-old’s side, none of the five previous men to complete the Slam needed more than three attempts to win their respective final leg. McIlroy soared into Georgia last year with high expectations, having finished in the top 10 in all seven starts worldwide entering the week. He finished a disappointing 21st.

MASTERS: Thursday tee times | TV, streaming info | Field by the rankings | Fantasy picks | Weather | Photo gallery

The storylines at this year’s Masters are seemingly limitless, from how the course will look and play to the new data-fueled approaches taken by the world’s best players. Still, in this non-traditional setting, it will be impossible to not feel the familiar echoes of history ringing through the Georgia pines, even if they aren’t as green as we’re used to seeing them.

Golfweek partnered on this story with 15th Club, a firm that works with players, media entities, manufacturers and tours around the world in telling the true story of golf performance.

Justin Thomas

Better approaches: The last five years, the player to lead the Masters in strokes gained approach the green has finished first, first, second, third and first. That’s good news for Thomas, who arguably has been the best iron player in the world for more than a year. JT has ranked sixth or better on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach the green each of the last four seasons and finished the recently completed 2019-2020 atop that list. Step by step: Thomas makes his fifth start in the Masters this year. His finishes have improved at each step: T-39 in 2016, T-22 in 2017, T-17 in 2018 and T-12 in 2019. Thomas needs to get off to a better start at ANGC – he’s a combined 8-over in the opening round and 8-under in rounds 2 through 4. Flatstick fix: In 2019, Thomas ranked second in the Masters field in both strokes gained tee-to-green (+11.9) and strokes gained long game (+8.8). The problem was on the greens, as he ranked second to last among players to make the cut in strokes gained putting. He needs to turn the tables on that stat to contend.

Bryson DeChambeau

The big question: Like it or not, the question of how DeChambeau will attack Augusta National is an enormous storyline. Will he deploy a 48-inch driver, as he’s hinted? Tiger Woods’ average driving distance of 323 yards at the 1997 Masters remains the single-week tournament record. This might be the year it’s finally topped. Closed book: The extremely detailed green-reading books typically available at every PGA Tour stop are prohibited at Augusta National. As one of the most visible and vocal users of the books, DeChambeau’s putting will be under scrutiny all week. DeChambeau ranked near the bottom of the Masters field in strokes gained putting in 2019. High fives: Since 2000, Masters champions have played the par 5s in an average score of -8.2 for the tournament. They are a combined -2.1 under par on the par 3s and 4s. Crushing those opportunities wasn’t the recipe for success for Bryson in winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where he led the field in par-3 and par-4 scoring but ranked just 14th on the par 5s.

Collin Morikawa

Not your average rookie: Incredibly, 2020 will be the first Masters start of Morikawa’s career, making the reigning PGA Championship winner the first to win a major before making his debut at Augusta since Keegan Bradley in 2012. The last player to win in his Masters debut was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, but Morikawa is unlikely to be afraid of the moment. Iron man: Only one player finished the 2019-2020 Tour season with a better strokes gained approach the green average than Morikawa (Thomas). The last nine Masters champions have hit, on average, 73 percent of their greens in regulation for the week. Often, the Masters champion is also the best iron player in the field that week. Complete player: At the PGA Championship, Morikawa led the field in driving accuracy, approach shot proximity to the hole and strokes gained putting. Since the PGA Tour started tracking advanced data in 2003, Morikawa is the only player to win a tournament while ranking first in all three of those statistics.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods serves up Champions Dinner ahead of Masters defence

    The major at Augusta was pushed back by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all lottery picks, including Celtics at No. 14

    The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.

  • Masters: Jon Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a jaw-dropping hole-in-one

    If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.

  • Mayfield out, Browns welcome Chubb back from knee injury

    There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries. Baker Mayfield remains away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield has tested negative to this point and he could return Wednesday as the Browns (5-3) get ready to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

  • Bill Russell posts heartfelt tribute to former teammate, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

    Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.

  • NBA rumors: Unexpected Western Conference team reportedly enters Chris Paul sweepstakes

    The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann

  • NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

    Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

  • Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

    During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the first round, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    Tee-off times in the first round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Thursday November 12 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting at hole 1 12.00 Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 12.11 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 12.22 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, (a) Lukas Michel (Aus) 12.33 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 12.44 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), (a) Abel Gallegos (Arg) 13.06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 13.17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace 16.05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 16.16 Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, (a) John Augenstein 16.27 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 16.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 16.49 Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 17.00 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 17.11 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 17.22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd Starting at hole 10 12.00 Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 12.11 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 12.22 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler 12.33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 12.44 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 12.55 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, (a) Andy Ogletree 13.06 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 13.17 Graeme McDowell, Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 16.05 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can) 16.16 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 16.27 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 16.38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus) 16.49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 17.00 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.11 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam, (a) James Sugrue

  • What happened to Jordan Spieth? How golf's next big thing descended into paralysis by analysis

    “Go get that,” Jordan Spieth shouted, ordering his caddie, Michael Greller, to pick up the ball that had just dived into the cup from 48 feet. It was a display of such prodigious nerve, or “moxie” as his fellow Texans might call it, that his three-word instruction on Royal Birkdale’s 15th green would soon be emblazoned on his fans’ baseball caps, marking the moment he wrapped up his first Open title. On that drizzly Southport evening in 2017, he was, at 23, the youngest player in history to hold three majors and 11 tour victories. By far the most arresting statistic, though, is that he has not won again since. Every year since his Augusta debut in 2014, where he tied for second behind Bubba Watson, Spieth has been a fixture of the Masters’ build-up, analysing the vagaries of the course with precocious authority. This time, he is not even included on the interview schedule, despite winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top three on four of his six starts. The boy king who became world No 1 in only his third season on the PGA Tour finds himself 81st in the standings, his ranking falling faster than the Zoom share price on the day an effective Covid-19 vaccine is confirmed. It is a capricious mistress, fame. One moment Birkdale’s autograph-hunters are falling over ropes to glad-hand you, the next the tournament where you have enjoyed the greatest success is trying to ease you gently into the shadows. In fairness, Augusta will ensure that Spieth has his share of privileges this week, as he takes his place at Tiger Woods’ table for the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and slips back into the green jacket that barely left his side after his triumph five years ago. The jacket is far too large for him, since he never had it tailored. Alas, his billing as golf’s next phenomenon – in keeping with his status as only the second man to win three different majors before the age of 24, the other being Jack Nicklaus – has also proved increasingly difficult to wear.

  • Bryson DeChambeau on no Masters green-reading books: 'It's a lot harder'

    Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.

  • Why are Patriots sticking with Cam Newton? It's got something to do with Jarrett Stidham

    Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.

  • Fantasy start or sit Week 10: Ryan Tannehill, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

    Should Tannehill, Humphries or Davis be in your fantasy lineup in Week 10?

  • 2 advantages of Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

    There are benefits to Big Ben not physically being with the team this week.

  • Mookie Betts buys house previously owned by ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

    One of the world's greatest baseball players now has something in common with a former Eagles head coach. By Adam Hermann

  • With No. 1 class for 2021, Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard emerges as elite recruiter

    Juwan Howard has put together the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for Michigan basketball — and cemented himself as an elite recruiter.

  • Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh face a catch-22 with his future

    Jim Harbaugh's contract situation has placed the Michigan Wolverines in a football dilemma that is also tinged with irony.

  • Tiger Woods on being an honorary starter with Phil Mickelson: 'I'll be hitting bombs past him'

    Tiger Woods talked about his first Masters and his future ones at his press conference on Tuesday.

  • Week 10 Pickups: Top players to add and betting the MVP race

    Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.