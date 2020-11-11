Don’t overlook the twentysomethings like Bryson DeChambeau when making a Masters pick

The perennial sports emblem of springtime, the Masters may feel strange squished into the middle of football season. Amen Corner and leftover Halloween candy might not seem to go together, but in 2020, anything goes.

This is the first time one of the four men’s major championships has been held in November since 1936, when Denny Shute won the PGA Championship at Pinehurst. More than 80 years later, the Masters will cap off an abridged men’s major championship season seven months after its traditional start date.

Tiger Woods will play a major as defending champion for the first time since the 2009 U.S. Open. While it seems like a lifetime ago that Woods embraced his family celebrating victory, he’s the man planning the menu for the Champions Dinner for the first time since 2006. Woods was exceptional with his irons last year, leading the field in strokes gained approach the green for the week. His 58 greens in regulation were the most by a Masters winner since Woods himself hit 60 in 2001.

This will mark Rory McIlroy’s sixth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National. While time is still firmly on the 31-year-old’s side, none of the five previous men to complete the Slam needed more than three attempts to win their respective final leg. McIlroy soared into Georgia last year with high expectations, having finished in the top 10 in all seven starts worldwide entering the week. He finished a disappointing 21st.

The storylines at this year’s Masters are seemingly limitless, from how the course will look and play to the new data-fueled approaches taken by the world’s best players. Still, in this non-traditional setting, it will be impossible to not feel the familiar echoes of history ringing through the Georgia pines, even if they aren’t as green as we’re used to seeing them.

Justin Thomas

Better approaches: The last five years, the player to lead the Masters in strokes gained approach the green has finished first, first, second, third and first. That’s good news for Thomas, who arguably has been the best iron player in the world for more than a year. JT has ranked sixth or better on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach the green each of the last four seasons and finished the recently completed 2019-2020 atop that list. Step by step: Thomas makes his fifth start in the Masters this year. His finishes have improved at each step: T-39 in 2016, T-22 in 2017, T-17 in 2018 and T-12 in 2019. Thomas needs to get off to a better start at ANGC – he’s a combined 8-over in the opening round and 8-under in rounds 2 through 4. Flatstick fix: In 2019, Thomas ranked second in the Masters field in both strokes gained tee-to-green (+11.9) and strokes gained long game (+8.8). The problem was on the greens, as he ranked second to last among players to make the cut in strokes gained putting. He needs to turn the tables on that stat to contend.

Bryson DeChambeau

The big question: Like it or not, the question of how DeChambeau will attack Augusta National is an enormous storyline. Will he deploy a 48-inch driver, as he’s hinted? Tiger Woods’ average driving distance of 323 yards at the 1997 Masters remains the single-week tournament record. This might be the year it’s finally topped. Closed book: The extremely detailed green-reading books typically available at every PGA Tour stop are prohibited at Augusta National. As one of the most visible and vocal users of the books, DeChambeau’s putting will be under scrutiny all week. DeChambeau ranked near the bottom of the Masters field in strokes gained putting in 2019. High fives: Since 2000, Masters champions have played the par 5s in an average score of -8.2 for the tournament. They are a combined -2.1 under par on the par 3s and 4s. Crushing those opportunities wasn’t the recipe for success for Bryson in winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where he led the field in par-3 and par-4 scoring but ranked just 14th on the par 5s.

Collin Morikawa

Not your average rookie: Incredibly, 2020 will be the first Masters start of Morikawa’s career, making the reigning PGA Championship winner the first to win a major before making his debut at Augusta since Keegan Bradley in 2012. The last player to win in his Masters debut was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, but Morikawa is unlikely to be afraid of the moment. Iron man: Only one player finished the 2019-2020 Tour season with a better strokes gained approach the green average than Morikawa (Thomas). The last nine Masters champions have hit, on average, 73 percent of their greens in regulation for the week. Often, the Masters champion is also the best iron player in the field that week. Complete player: At the PGA Championship, Morikawa led the field in driving accuracy, approach shot proximity to the hole and strokes gained putting. Since the PGA Tour started tracking advanced data in 2003, Morikawa is the only player to win a tournament while ranking first in all three of those statistics.