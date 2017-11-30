Don’t miss tonight’s NASCAR Cup Awards show, special edition of NASCAR America

The 2017 NASCAR Cup season comes to an end with tonight’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on NBCSN.

We’ll start off with a special two-hour edition of NASCAR America beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman will anchor things from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider will be reporting from the red carpet at Wynn Las Vegas.

Tune in to catch all the drivers and their families in their finery as they walk down the red carpet. We’ll interview each of the 16 playoff drivers, as well as NASCAR legends and celebrities in attendance.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN will kick things into high gear with the evening’s main event, the NASCAR Cup Awards, hosted by Krista Voda and Rutledge Wood.

Tonight will be Martin Truex Jr.’s night to shine, as he will formally be crowned 2017 NASCAR Cup champion.

The NASCAR community also will honor Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from full-time Cup driving after the season-ending race in Miami on Nov. 19.

Also during the awards ceremony, the National Motorsports Press Association will reveal the winner of the 2017 Most Popular Driver award.

Entertainment will include a performance by Grammy Award-winning band Train.

If you’re a NASCAR fan, this is a can’t miss evening for you. Remember, a special two-hour edition of NASCAR America runs from 7 to 9 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Cup awards banquet, both on NBCSN.

If you plan to stream either show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at a special start time of 7 p.m. ET to watch NASCAR America live via the stream.

Also, click here to watch a stream of the Awards show at 9 p.m. ET as well as on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.