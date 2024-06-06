- Connor Hughes and Jeane Coakley serve up the hot topics at Jets OTAs | SportsNiteOn SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Jeane Coakley provide details on the progress of Aaron Rodgers in his return to Jets OTAs, fourth-round running back Braelon Allen, and the absence of new defensive weapon Haason Reddick.3:03Now PlayingPaused
Don’t miss NASCAR Insiders Roundtable Presented by Goodyear
Preview NASCAR's newest Insiders Roundtable presented by Goodyear streaming Monday, June 10 at 7p.m. ET on YouTube.