Don’t miss this hidden Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deal

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus, you’re in luck. Right now, both phones offer a hefty number of benefits when you pre-order from Samsung direct. These include up to $550 enhanced trade-in when buying the S24 or up to $650 when buying the S24 Plus, along with $25 Samsung credit with the S24 and $75 Samsung credit with the S24 Plus. Both benefit from a free storage upgrade while there’s 5% or 7.5% student discount depending on the phone you pre-order. Even better though, use our links below and you can benefit from an extra $50 Samsung credit without having to do anything different. Pretty cool, right? Let’s take a look at what the phones offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24

We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 take over from the S23 as the best Android phone for those looking for something a little smaller. It’s had a small increase in size meaning it now has a 6.2-inch screen but that’s all good. Said screen now has 2,600 nits of peak brightness along with variable 120Hz refresh rates that scale all the way down to 1Hz instead of 48Hz as before. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Pus now has a 6.7-inch screen with the same brightness and refresh rate but a Quad HD+ panel compared to the S24’s full HD+ resolution.

Both utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which means better speeds and improved battery life. For cameras, you can enjoy a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 12MP selfie camera, so they’re great all-rounders. There’s also the addition of Galaxy AI which helps improve photo editing capabilities as well as provides cool new translation features. It all comes together to mean that both phones are some of the best phones around upon release.

