Don’t mess with Texas: NASCAR Cup Series returns to the ‘Lone Star State’
The Cup Series field saddles up for a hot day on track at Texas Motor Speedway, where one driver will walk away as a winner of the rodeo.
The Cup Series field saddles up for a hot day on track at Texas Motor Speedway, where one driver will walk away as a winner of the rodeo.
Alex Pereira is a dangerous man.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Once a crowd favorite, Phil Mickelson isn't nearly as big of a draw anymore.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
The story of O.J. Simpson is both simple and complicated, both overwhelming and easy. Mostly it was tragic.
How does a person manage to be at a high enough level early in his career that he gets the call to fight at UFC 100 and then stay healthy, successful and relevant enough to also get the call for UFC 200 and UFC 300?
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."