Don’t let the win over Cal distract you from the main story at USC: Coaches have to be fired

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read

USC won a football game on Saturday. The Trojans are 6-1 in the Pac-12. They are still alive in the conference race. However, no one is convinced the Trojans are a particularly good team. No one believes USC will make the Pac-12 Championship Game. No one should think this team will figure things out the next two weeks against Washington and Oregon. No one should believe Alex Grinch will suddenly solve problems on defense. No one should suddenly think Bennie Wylie’s strength and conditioning program will toughen up these players.

The Trojans continue to play bad football. They continue to be poorly coached. They won because Cal made tons of mistakes and imploded after getting a 43-29 lead over the Men of Troy. USC lucked out.

Just consider what happened in this game, and how people reacted to it.

This was a total mess. Winning the game shouldn’t cover up the reality that the 2023 Trojans are underperforming and are not prepared to play each week.

Alex Grinch and Bennie Wylie still need to be fired.

Fans and commentators, as you will see below, very much agree:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire