Don’t let the win over Cal distract you from the main story at USC: Coaches have to be fired

USC won a football game on Saturday. The Trojans are 6-1 in the Pac-12. They are still alive in the conference race. However, no one is convinced the Trojans are a particularly good team. No one believes USC will make the Pac-12 Championship Game. No one should think this team will figure things out the next two weeks against Washington and Oregon. No one should believe Alex Grinch will suddenly solve problems on defense. No one should suddenly think Bennie Wylie’s strength and conditioning program will toughen up these players.

The Trojans continue to play bad football. They continue to be poorly coached. They won because Cal made tons of mistakes and imploded after getting a 43-29 lead over the Men of Troy. USC lucked out.

Just consider what happened in this game, and how people reacted to it.

This was a total mess. Winning the game shouldn’t cover up the reality that the 2023 Trojans are underperforming and are not prepared to play each week.

Alex Grinch and Bennie Wylie still need to be fired.

Fans and commentators, as you will see below, very much agree:

Generally when a head coach is forced to make coaching staff changes after a disappointing season, no one is happy. Lincoln Riley may be the first to actually appease a disgruntled fan base by hiring a competent defensive coordinator and simply hiring a special teams coordinator. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 28, 2023

Winning 50-49 against Cal might be the most Lincoln Riley score I’ve ever seen. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 29, 2023

Yeah, Alex Grinch can't be on USC's sideline next week. There's no way Lincoln Riley can let this continue. Maybe the defense doesn't improve, but he has to send the message. This is unacceptable. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 28, 2023

I don't even know what can be said this week by Lincoln Riley or Alex Grinch about the #USC defense … It's almost like a Michigan staffer gave Cal OC Jake Spavital the Trojans' defensive calls … Cal now leads 21-17 as Jaydn Ott scores his third touchdown. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) October 28, 2023

Simple conversation for the new AD to have with @LincolnRiley. “You need to replace your DC.” If he says no then replace him too. He doesn’t get paid millions to get dominated by Cal. Oh and his offense with the supposed greatest QB in USC history leaves a lot to be desired too. — An Untrained Eye (@plh55) October 28, 2023

Dabo and Lincoln Riley are going to look great in sombreros as they arrive for the Sun Bowl in December. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 28, 2023

USC trails Cal 28-17 at the half They're giving up 9.8 yards per carry. There really only is one thing Lincoln Riley can to save the program at this point. It's time to give Connor Stalions a call. pic.twitter.com/pp2GH1HFJQ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 28, 2023

“USC’s defense can’t possibly get any worse” Alex Grinch:

pic.twitter.com/go0L5IAXve — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 28, 2023

If Alex Grinch is still employed after this week I fear for @MattZemek's mental health — College Sports Wire (@College_Wire) October 28, 2023

Alex Grinch might be the worst DC football has seen pic.twitter.com/yw7IiDbNAm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 29, 2023

Oregon is absolutely SMOTHERING Utah and Bryson Barnes. The Ducks were prepared for those wheel routes, unlike Alex Grinch. Thank you, @Ducks_Wire! Helping USC to get Grinch fired! — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 28, 2023

What’s wild is USC winning likely saved Alex Grinch from getting fired this week. Regardless, it’s absolutely crazy to give up 49 points to Cal. pic.twitter.com/rqLe6HiHcl — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) October 29, 2023

Odds that Alex Grinch gets fired at the tarmac this evening? @LAFBNetwork — Jamal Madni (@LAFBjamz) October 28, 2023

Every second Alex Grinch is employed is a hilarious reminder of the fact that Lincoln Riley could hire literally anyone else https://t.co/NEOZG8T07a — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) October 28, 2023

Lincoln Riley is gonna discover that usc Admins might decide its not Alex grinch’s defense, it’s Lincoln Riley’s defense — Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) October 28, 2023

It's Bennie Wylie's strength and conditioning program. https://t.co/1MiJWTmB4f — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 28, 2023

USC fans have been slapping the turf for two years and counting. At least Alex Grinch is extremely well-compensated for HIS irritation. https://t.co/rTP4863elh — Daniel Fienberg (@d_fienberg) October 28, 2023

This is how all USC fans feel about him https://t.co/ggFwUPA3ws — 🏄🏾‍♂️ (@ReyZach_) October 28, 2023

are we about to see interim defensive coordinator donte williams??? https://t.co/YZhr5s7sYq — david potts (@dpottzzz) October 28, 2023

Alex Grinch makes it easy for USC to fire him — Trojan D implodes in awful first half at Cal https://t.co/ffI7TVt18B pic.twitter.com/PHycjVkrxp — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 28, 2023

How does he still have a job? https://t.co/7BOlBovbMG — Jonathan Reyes (@InsideherJay) October 29, 2023

He should be an unemployed man https://t.co/sC7T5X8h1M — eazy (@Jmpoint0) October 29, 2023

Another very soft, weak performance by USC should seal Bennie Wylie's fate as strength coach https://t.co/IcbW7vH6NU pic.twitter.com/wpOOEFjPUW — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 29, 2023

USC's offensive line not making the grade underscores the point that Bennie Wylie, not just Grinch, is a core part of the problem at Lincoln Riley's USC.#NotJustDefense This is not a strong, tough team. The strength coach isn't doing his job properly. Wylie has to go. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire