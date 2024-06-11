Don’t Let Ourselves Be Fooled – Technical Director Relaxed On Pursuit Of Burnley Star

FC Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink is not being distracted by speculation about other clubs joining the hunt for Burnley’s Wout Weghorst this summer.

The Clarets hitman, who spent the season on loan at Hoffenheim, is a dream signing for Twente and has signalled his desire to play for the Dutch club.

He is expected to move on from Burnley this summer as he is entering the final year of his Turf Moor deal, with his agent explaining he cannot imagine the Clarets not cashing in.

Ajax have now been linked with Weghorst, who also has interest from other clubs, with fierce speculation over his future, but Bruggink is not concerned.

He insists Twente have good contact with Weghorst and his agent and are relaxed and unwilling to be fooled by wild speculation.

“I also hear all the rumours and speculation, but we don’t let ourselves be fooled and we don’t worry about it”, the technical director told Dutch daily TC Tubantia.

“To be honest, I am super relaxed about it.

“We still have very good contact with Wout and his agent. The situation is still unchanged.”

Weghorst has been named in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 and as such there may be no clarity about his future until the end of the tournament.

Burnley are also still without a new manager, who may take a view on Weghorst.