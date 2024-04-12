Don’t let college athletics turn into a rat race. Sen. Moran, lead Congress on NIL | Opinion

There is almost no topic more heavily debated in America than sports. And what is no longer up for debate in sports is the landscape has drastically changed because of name, image and likeness or NIL policies. We seemingly can’t go a week without a new state law being passed, new court rulings being issued, or stories that put NIL on the front page of the local sports section.

For more than a century, college athletics have provided millions of young men and women life-changing opportunities to pursue their athletic dreams while receiving a college education that will, in many cases, shape the rest of their lives. And, if action isn’t taken quickly, we will risk toppling over a system that is, at its heart, a uniquely American institution reflecting the best of our values.

We have seen varying state laws enacted in recent years, each one seemingly going one step further than the last. As states have seen opportunities to gain competitive advantages for their institutions through the passage of NIL legislation, we’ve seen a rat race to advance even more extreme policies. What’s more, a recent court ruling has made it significantly more difficult for the NCAA to regulate its members. And this ruling is likely only the beginning.

The result of the increasingly brazen state laws and court rulings makes one thing crystal clear: There is no possible solution to the issues facing the future of college athletics that does not center around congressional legislation. This court ruling has proven that Congress must act if there is any hope of saving college athletics from a future that is at best unstable.

Sen. Jerry Moran knows this. That is why he is taking this issue seriously and doing his part to push Congress to find a commonsense solution that can help stabilize college athletics. But while conversations, hearings, and draft discussions are noteworthy, they are simply not enough. Without passing legislation during this Congress, it could be too late.

While Moran has played a significant role in the introduction of bipartisan legislation along with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the final judgment will be based on whether other members of Congress can rally the necessary support to get something passed. To borrow a phrase you might hear from a Bill Self or Chris Klieman post-game press conference, there are no moral victories to be had here.

Absent congressional action, the world of college athletics would only further spiral into an unregulated free-for-all. States will continue passing laws that continue to entrench an ecosystem of haves and have-nots, and establish policies such as revenue sharing and employment status that put women’s and Olympic sports programs at risk of being eliminated because of squeezed athletic department budgets forced to comply with state laws.

It is now or never for Congress. The coming months will be critical for any hope of passing federal legislation that is our last remaining hope for any uniformity in college athletics competition and our best chance at securing the future of college athletics.

Sen. Moran has stepped up and taken a leadership role on this issue, and now is the time for him to work together with his colleagues — both Republicans and Democrats — to get the ball across the finish line.

Chris Palmer is a graduate of the University of Kansas. He is executive director of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc.