‘I don’t know their intentions’ – Martin Terrier uncertain of Rennes future

Martin Terrier (27) has cast doubt over his future at Stade Rennais. The Frenchman could be one of many players to leave the Breton club this summer.

After suffering an ACL injury in January 2023, Terrier missed the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and only returned to action in October. Despite a purple patch in January and February of this year, it was a difficult season for Terrier, who netted eight goals in 35 matches.

It may now be time for Terrier to move on. Now under the stewardship of new sporting director Frederic Massara, there will be decisions to be made about many players. That includes Terrier but also players such as Désiré Doué, Amine Gouiri, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Arthur Theate.

Speaking to L’Équipe, Terrier has addressed his uncertain future. “I haven’t had any discussion with the manager on the subject, nor with my representative. I don’t know their intentions. I’ve been at Rennes for four years, maybe the club wants to start another project, especially as there isn’t European football next season, with new players. It wouldn’t be illogical if the club wanted to refresh the squad,” said Terrier.

Before his ACL injury, Terrier had attracted interest from Newcastle United, West Ham United and Leeds United. Should he become available on the market this summer, there would be no shortage of interest.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle