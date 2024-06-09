“We don’t know what his best version is” – Luis de la Fuente on Spain and Barcelona star Pedri

The big talking point of Spain’s 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland on Saturday was the performance of Pedri, who scored twice in the opening 45 minutes at Son Moix. The 21-year-old Barcelona star was utilised in a more advanced midfield position, and it’s one that he absolutely thrived in.

Pedri is hitting peak form and fitness just in time for EURO 2024. 👅 pic.twitter.com/cJZm2wriL7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 8, 2024

Pedri’s performance has generated a lot of excitement ahead of Euro 2024, and also for Barcelona fans that see him being used in a similar position by Hansi Flick. Luis de la Fuente spoke on his midfield maestro after Saturday’s victory, as per Marca, where he admitted that he has the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

“Pedri had to meet Pedri. We don’t know what his best version is because he’s so good… Coaches can give confidence to the player, but it is the player who has to take the step forward.”

De la Fuente also spoke on the thought-process behind playing Pedri as a 10 in his Spain system.

“We want him to play closer to the box, between the lines, take advantage of the last pass. We believe that we can get a lot out of him.”