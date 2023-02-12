Don’t forget about these Oklahoma Sooners for 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff has been hard at work this offseason to retool and upgrade the roster. Through a transfer portal class ESPN ranked No. 4 and a recruiting class ranked No. 4 by 247Sports, the Oklahoma Sooners have brought in a ton of talent to compete for jobs in 2023.

And it’s a roster that needed it, considering they are ninth in the Big 12 in returning production for 2023, and they’re heading to the SEC in 2024.

At the same time, the talent they’re bringing back is young and unproven. In particular, the 2022 recruiting class and transfer portal additions. While they didn’t play a ton last year, they’ve now spent a year with Brent Venables and this coaching staff and will have an opportunity to earn some significant playing time.

Despite the additions, there are several returning Sooners we shouldn’t forget about for 2023.

Ethan Downs, DE

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3 during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Downs started for the first time at the University of Oklahoma in 2022. It was his second defensive scheme in as many seasons in Norman. And his first season as a starter finished on a high note.

In Oklahoma’s last six games of the regular season, Downs was productive, recording 24 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. In the final three games against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech, Downs had 13 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Entering just his junior year with the Sooners, he’ll have more competition for snaps with Rondell Bothroyd, Trace Ford, and Adepoju Adebawore coming to town. However, he was trending in a positive direction as the season came to a close and has a chance to take another step in his progression in 2023.

Young Offensive Linemen

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Going into the Cheez-It Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners were going to be down several starters due to NFL draft preparation. Anton Harrison, Chris Murray, and Wanya Morris opted-out, opening up opportunities for the Oklahoma Sooners’ young offensive linemen.

Jacob Sexton, Savion Byrd, and Tyler Guyton got the starts in place of the veteran linemen. Sexton went down in the early going and missed the rest of the game, which gave way to Aaryn Parks taking over at left tackle.

In the run game, the Oklahoma Sooners were really good. They helped pave the way for Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk to have breakout performances. Each of the true freshmen running backs ran for more than 100 yards. In total, the Sooners rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.21 yards per carry against a really good defensive front. Take away the sack yardage that Gabriel suffered, and the Sooners ran for 289 yards and six yards per carry per Pro Football Focus.

The line was less effective against the Seminoles’ pass rush, allowing six sacks on the evening. Dillon Gabriel was under duress on 41.7% of his dropbacks per Pro Football Focus, which was evident on the Sooners’ last possession of the game, where Gabriel could hardly get a pass off.

The Sooners brought in a couple of veteran transfer options to help along the offensive line in Walter Rouse and Caleb Shaffer. Both have four years of starting experience, and it’s assumed they’ll come in and be starters along the line. However, don’t forget about the Sooners’ young offensive linemen. They’ll have something to say about the starting OL this spring and summer.

Robert Spears-Jennings, Safety

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma fan Antonio Record shakes hands with Sooner defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings after Oklahoma’s 27-13 win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two offseasons, the Oklahoma Sooners have lost a ton of experience at the safety position with the departures of Delarrin Turner-Yell (NFL), Patrick Fields (Grad Transfer), and Justin Broiles (NFL). They got solid play at times in the 2022 season from Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, and Trey Morrison.

Bowman was in his first year as a starter, and while it was an up-and-down experience for a lot of the Sooners’ defense, his presence was sorely missed in the TCU and Texas games. He showed off the athleticism and range that have people excited about his future in Norman.

Lawrence didn’t take the step forward that many expected and Trey Morrison wasn’t consistent when he did get opportunities to play.

One safety we didn’t see much of was Robert Spears-Jennings, who played just 75 snaps on the season. However, when he played, he flashed.

Against Kansas, quarterback Jason Bean looked to scramble to his left and once Spears-Jennings made the read, he attacked with speed and ferocity to lay a big hit on Bean to force him out of bounds.

So many great plays for Oklahoma yesterday but let us not forget Robert Spears-Jennings (@RobertJ3nnings) absolutely smoking Jason Bean on this scramble Think this is what Brent Venables had in mind when he said he wanted a “physical, punishing” defense #Sooners pic.twitter.com/qpfkSguvLH — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 16, 2022

And then against West Virginia. On a bobbled snap on the PAT, Mountaineers kicker Casey Leg attempted to pick up the ball and get rid of it, but Robert Spears-Jennings laid a crushing hit on the kicker to force the fumble, allowing Billy Bowman to pick it up and take it the other way for two points.

When Robert Spears-Jennings was on the field, he was effective. He had 14 total tackles, and just one missed tackle in his 75 snaps.

Brent Venables, Brandon Hall, and Jay Valai have been working to rebuild their defensive backfield. Though they’ve brought in players like Reggie Pearson and Peyton Bowen into the safety room, look for Robert Spears-Jennings to earn a significant role as a sophomore for the Sooners.

His play speed and physicality, combined with plus athleticism will give him an opportunity to be a difference maker for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023.

2022 Wide Receiver Additions

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) scores a touchdown past defensive back Dorian Plumley (34) and defensive back Damond Harmon (17) during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Like safety, the Oklahoma Sooners experienced a lot of turnover at wide receiver. In the 2022 offseason, they lost Jaden Haselwood, Mike Woods, and Mario Williams to the transfer portal.

In the 2023 offseason they’ve lost Theo Wease (transfer portal) and Marvin Mims (NFL).

Last offseason, they brought in four-star wide receivers Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson and walk-on standout Gavin Freeman. They also added LV Bunkley-Shelton and J.J. Hester in the transfer portal.

Although there’s a lot of excitement for what guys like Keyon Brown, Jaquaize Pettaway, and transfer addition Andrel Anthony can bring to the table, there will be a ton of competition for snaps opposite Jalil Farooq in the starting lineup.

With Farooq and Drake Stoops returning, Dillon Gabriel has two reliable options to work with in three-wide sets. However, there’s still a question about who the other outside wide receiver will be in two wide receiver looks.

The competition for wide receiver snaps might be the most intriguing this spring. They’ve got a ton of guys that could start across the country vying for playing time. The 2022 wide receiver additions will have their say.

Kaden Helms, TE

Oklahoma’s Joe Jon Finley during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

Bringing Austin Stogner back into the fold at tight end was crucial for the Oklahoma Sooners after Brayden Willis departed for the NFL after his breakout season.

Oklahoma needed a veteran presence that could add something to the passing game. They got that in Stogner. At the same time, the Sooners have a couple of talented tight ends that are coming along.

Kaden Helms took a redshirt in 2022. An athletic player with the ability to make teams pay as a pass catcher. When the Sooners are using a single tight end, it’s unlikely Helms gets many snaps, unless it’s on passing downs or when the Sooners are in comeback mode. However, he’s a weapon that Jeff Lebby should look to deploy in multiple tight end sets by splitting him into the slot or out wide.

The Oklahoma Sooners struggled in the red zone in 2022. Having another player that can win with athleticism in the tight confines inside the 20 is a plus. The Sooners could go with some heavy looks in three tight end formations with Stogner, Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith, and Kaden Helms as well, use play action and give their athletic tight end an opportunity to make plays in the passing game.

With a full year under his belt and more time to work with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, Kaden Helms is getting closer to finding his way onto the football field.

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=1366 tag=701604155]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire