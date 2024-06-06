‘I don’t focus on that stuff’: White Sox manager Pedro Grifol addresses Rosenthal article questioning his job security

CHICAGO — Ahead of game two against the Chicago Cubs in the Crosstown Classic, Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol addressed an article penned by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal questioning his job security.

“I don’t focus on that stuff — It’s a part of the job,” Grifol said during pregame media availability Wednesday. “We’re not winning so, when you’re not winning, speculation gets higher and higher. It’s a part of what we do. We get signed to win baseball games and when you don’t, there’s always a possibility of a change being made.

“I didn’t read the article, [but] I understand the question, I understand the stories. I get it all. I’ll answer the questions, but my answer’s always going to be the same.”

Rosenthal penned an article Wednesday titled, “Pedro Grifol is running out of time as White Sox manager. The only question is when a change will be made,” in which the hall of fame baseball writer compared Grifol’s situation to that of 1999 Baltimore Orioles manager, the late Ray Miller.

Rosenthal cited a quote from Miller where he passed blame to his players after a difficult April loss, then pivoted to a White Sox loss on May 26 against the Orioles, where afterward, Grifol assessed the South Siders’ performance as “f****** flat.”

Hours later, instead of spending time pondering on when or if he’ll be out of a job, Grifol told media members his focus remains on the here and now.

“I’m certainly not going to worry about it,” Grifol said. “My concern is making sure that this team is ready to play tonight … And trying to see if we can snap this losing streak that’s no fun and extremely painful.

“I’m certainly not going to make this about me and my future here. I’m not going to decide this anyway — I don’t make those decisions.”

The White Sox are currently 15-46, the worst record in Major League Baseball this season and the club’s worst record through 61 games in franchise history.

To make matters worse, the South Siders are currently on a 12-game losing streak, dating back to a May 22 loss at the Toronto Blue Jays, which stands as the second longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times Daryl Van Schouwen, the club record for consecutive losses in a single season is 13, set by the 1924 White Sox from Aug. 9 to Aug. 26 of that season.

The Chicago White Sox will try to avoid history Wednesday night. They’re down 5-6 in the eighth inning of game two in the Crosstown Classic against the Chicago Cubs.

