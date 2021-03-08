Don’t expect the Colts to have any salary-cap casualties

The Indianapolis Colts have been an organization flush with salary-cap space over the last few offseasons ever since Chris Ballard took over as general manager. This has led them to be a team that isn’t forced to make cuts to save money.

This is likely to be the case again in 2021, at least for this offseason. What the future holds after some big extensions are awarded remains to be seen, but the Colts shouldn’t have many—if any—cuts due to the salary cap impeding on their plans.

This is relevant because the Colts will be watching teams be forced to cut quality talent because of the lowered salary cap in 2021. It hasn’t been officially announced, but the Colts should have roughly $43 million or so in cap space after factoring in the Carson Wentz trade and his impact on the cap.

If the Colts were to have to cut a player to make room for more money, and that’s a big if, one player does come to mind. Should the Colts absolutely feel the need to make space for more money, tight end Jack Doyle would be a cap casualty candidate.

Cutting Doyle before June 1 would save $4.35 million against the cap while taking on a dead cap hit of $1.5 million, per Over the Cap. Other than Doyle, there aren’t any other candidates that would have a big impact on the cap.

The Colts will have money to spend in free agency but they shouldn’t be expected to go all-out in the market. They plug holes in free agency, which likely means they won’t be forced to cut any players in order to save some money.

