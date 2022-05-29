Don’t expect Antonio Brown to play for an NFL team in 2022

Breaking News:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
Once one of the NFL’s most productive pass-catchers, former All-Pro wide receiver won’t be hitting the field again anytime soon.

After his 2021 season came to a dramatic halt in the middle of a game, Brown said in an interview during a Fan Controlled Football League game that nobody should expect him to play in 2022.

Brown ended his brief tenure in Tampa Bay with a dramatic, mid-game exit, taking off most of his uniform and equipment and jogging across the field in the middle of a play as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mounted an epic comeback win over the New York Jets.

