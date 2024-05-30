Don’t expect 49ers rookie OL Dominick Puni to compete for starting RT spot

The 49ers may be looking for an upgrade at right tackle, but don’t expect it to be rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Puni, who played left guard in 2022 at Kansas University before moving to left tackle in 2023, profiled as a guard according to most draft analysts. However, his experience at tackle in college gave some reason to believe he could be in the mix to start at RT if the 49ers put together a competition to try and unseat incumbent starter Colton McKivitz.

49ers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he doesn’t foresee Puni pushing for a starting OT spot.

“The only thing, I’m not sure I’m going to rep him at is center, but he’s going to be able to play left guard, left tackle, right guard, right tackle,” Foerster said. “We’ll primarily work him at right guard right now. That’s a place we felt we could get some competition going and work at that spot. But he easily could be the fourth tackle, third. He could work in anywhere there. He’s got ability to play all. He’s best suited to guard though. You never know what happens. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Spencer Burford was handed the starting right guard job last season after holding down that spot in 2022 as a rookie. He wound up losing that job to veteran Jon Feliciano who returned this offseason on a one-year deal. That duo figures to be in the mix again, but Puni is a player who could provide a legitimate upgrade to start consistently at RG. That would push Feliciano and Burford down the depth chart to improve San Francisco’s depth on the interior.

It’s nigh impossible to make any determinations about the depth chart based on OTAs because the pads haven’t come on yet. We’ll learn a lot more about exactly where Puni fits into the guard rotation once training camp begins in late July.

As far as who will win the job, Foerster said consistency will be king.

“We’re just looking for that consistency,” Foerster said. “Maybe it comes from Spencer this year. Obviously, he’s the most talented of the players. I think he’s as talented or more than Puni. Puni will push that from that. And Jon’s just a guy that is a veteran, good player that knows how to get it done. Very savvy, good vet player. But these talented guys, when they figure it out and that’s what you keep hoping. So maybe it comes from Spence, maybe it comes from Puni, maybe it comes from somebody else. I don’t know where it comes from. But we’re hoping we can get just a little more consistent play out of that position.”

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire