Don’t expect 49ers to get involved in supplemental draft

The NFL for the first time since 2019 will hold a supplemental draft. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday reported two players were granted eligibility for the supplemental draft on July 11. Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue WR Milton Wright will both be available for a 2024 draft pick, but don’t expect the 49ers to get involved.

While San Francisco may be intrigued with one of Wideman or Wright, they’d need to give up a 2024 pick that corresponds with where they selected them in the supplemental draft.

Wideman was a dual-sport athlete at Jackson State. He began his career at Tennessee before transferring. In three college seasons he caught 38 balls for 613 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best year was in 2021 when he hauled in 34 receptions for 540 yards and 12 TDs.

He also played basketball for the Tigers. The 6-5, 190-pound guard averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. His size and athleticism could intrigue NFL teams.

Wright had a more traditional college career. The. 6-3, 195-pound receive played in 27 games across three seasons for the Boilermakers. He was academically ineligible for the 2022 season, but in the three years prior he posted 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 catches. His best year was in 2021 when he had 57 receptions for 732 yards and seven TDs.

Both Wideman and Wright have NFL size, but the 49ers have a logjam at receiver already with a mix of older veterans and young players vying for spots on the back end of the roster.

If San Francisco can add one of the players as an undrafted free agent then it might make sense, but the 49ers have already released one WR from their 90-man roster this offseason. Using a 2024 pick on a player as inexperienced as Wideman, or on a player who hasn’t played since 2021 isn’t something the 49ers are likely to do unless they really love the player and think they can contribute right away.

