“I don’t even think about it” – Former La Masia defender rules out prospect of future return

Spain and Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has revealed that he has never considered returning to his old club, Barcelona.

It must be noted that Cucurella spent his early years training at Barcelona’s famous youth academy, La Masia, where he made his debut with the first team.

His only appearance was a brief seven-minute stint in a cup match during the 2017/18 season against Real Murcia. When he did not get regular playing time with the main squad, he decided to look for other opportunities.

From 2018 to 2020, Cucurella was loaned out to Eibar and Getafe for two seasons. After gaining experience, Getafe decided to sign him permanently.

However, after just one season with the team, Cucurella moved to the Premier League to join Brighton and Hove Albion. His impressive performances there caught the eye of Chelsea, who signed him for an initial fee of €65 million.

A clear no to Barcelona

Cucurella’s contract with Chelsea runs until 2028, and although opinions among Chelsea fans are mixed, he has denied any rumours about leaving the club.

He has also dismissed any thoughts of returning to Barcelona.

“Today I don’t even think about it. It doesn’t even cross my mind. I think that’s already happened,” said the defender as quoted by SPORT.

“You never know what can happen, but I’m not thinking about that. At Chelsea, I’ve had some difficult years, but I’m happy and my family is comfortable,” he added.

Barcelona are more than covered

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona have not shown any strong interest in bringing Cucurella back. Given his history with the club, some questions about a potential return were inevitable.

However, under the new management of Hansi Flick, Barcelona seem to have their left-back position well-covered and Alejandro Balde is expected to be the first choice for that role.

Additionally, Alex Valle will have a chance to prove himself during the preseason, and if there is an urgent need, Hector Fort could also step in for Flick. A

All of this means that regardless of Cucurella’s stance on Barcelona, the Catalan team appears to be doing just fine without him.