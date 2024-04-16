‘Don’t be dumb’: Texans QB C.J. Stroud thinks drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. should be easy

The Arizona Cardinals are in position to be able to select the first non-quarterback on the board in the 2024 NFL draft. Three quarterbacks are expected to be drafted with the first three picks.

Many believe the best players in the draft after the quarterbacks are receivers, and in that group is Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, was Harrison’s teammate and spoke about Harrison on Monday with the opening of Houston’s offseason program.

Stroud says a team who has the chance to take Harrison should.

“Why should it be Marv? Put on the tape,” he told reporters. “He’s done it from really his freshman year to now. I think I read something like he’s NFL ready but other guys have more potential. That makes no sense. If he’s NFL ready, how is that not potential?”

Harrison’s production should not be in question. He had over 1,200 yards with Stroud in 2022 and followed that up with over 1,200 yards last season with Kyle McCord at quarterback.

Stroud also said the Harrison has all the intangibles. He loves football and has been a leader.

“That’s what he sleeps, eats and breathes,” he said. “He’s a worldly talent but also his worth ethic and how he gravitates that room.

“I challenged him the last year when Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) went down, he had to take over as a leader, and he did that. He’s not very vocal but he became vocal.”

There isn’t anything not to like about Harrison. He has elite physical traits. He had the production. He loves football. He has the bloodlines. He has the support of former teammates.

Stroud made it clear. He didn’t mention the Cardinals, but it could be understood that way.

“Whoever’s up there, be smart. Don’t be dumb. Don’t think too hard.”

When the Cardinals are on the clock, it probably shouldn’t be a difficult choice. No one else is a better bet to be great.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire