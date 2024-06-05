‘Don’t be crazy’ – Carlo Ancelotti asks departing Real Madrid star to stay for another year

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has asked a leading member of his backline to stay put with the club through the upcoming campaign.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Nacho as the player in question.

As things stand, Nacho, for his part, is all set to bring his career-long stint on the books of Real Madrid to a close.

As much comes with the veteran stopper, fresh off captaining Los Blancos to glory in the Champions League, set to see his contract terms expire at the end of the month.

Though recent weeks had seen it rumoured that Nacho was giving fresh consideration to staying put, the widespread consensus has long been that the decision has been made, and he will move on this summer, in search of one final payday.

And yet, as alluded to above, one man who is yet to throw in the towel when it comes to the possibility of the Spanish international remaining comes in the form of Carlo Ancelotti.

As per the aforementioned Marca, prior to departing for his summer vacation, one of Ancelotti’s very last actions was to pull Nacho aside for a one-to-one conversation.

During as much, the Italian, it is understood, made crystal clear his feelings on the subject of the 34-year-old’s future, in passing on the following message:

“Don’t do something crazy, stay here, with us, at Real Madrid.”

It now remains to be seen whether or not this proves enough to convince Nacho to pen a fresh one-year extension…

Conor Laird | GSFN