Don’t count out Trey Hendrickson for TNF vs. Ravens just yet

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t figure to have star defensive end Trey Hendrijckmson for the “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this week.

But it turns out that Hendrickson might just suit up.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hendrickson isn’t a guarantee to miss the game: “Source on #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson’s chances to play Thursday night: ‘Uphill battle, but wouldn’t put it past him to at least try. That’s how he’s wired.'”

Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee during last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, all but seemingly guaranteeing he’ll miss a Thursday game just a few days later.

But as we noted at the time, Hendrickson is the guy who played multiple games with a broken wrist last year, so it’s not all that shocking to hear he might try to play through this.

Which is to say that it will be very interesting to see how the team handles Hendrickson throughout the day on Thursday in the hours leading up to kickoff.

