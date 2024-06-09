“I don’t need to convince him” – Bernardo Silva urges international teammate to sign for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has told Portuguese teammate Joao Neves to move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese pair are set to compete at the UEFA European Championship this summer, with Roberto Martínez’s side facing Group Stage games against Czechia, Turkey and Georgia between Monday 10th and Saturday 22nd June.

Bernardo Silva is one of four Manchester City players representing Portugal in Germany, as Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo were also named in the 26-man travelling squad.

Benfica star Joao Neves is also part of the Portugal team, with the 19-year-old linked with a major transfer move this summer, following an impressive campaign at the Estádio da Luz.

The midfielder has become a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, after catching the eye across the Liga Portugal, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Neves has a €120 million release clause and has previously been linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, although Manchester City are currently exploring other midfield targets, including Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Bernardo Silva, who has even been linked with being part of a sensational swap deal for Neves, has a £50 million release clause active this summer, but could still remain at Manchester City and enjoy an eighth campaign in east Manchester.

The six-time Premier League champion has now suggested that Neves should snub interest from rivals United in favour of joining him at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking during a press conference in Portugal, the Manchester City star urged Neves to consider a move to the Sky Blues, highlighting the impact of manager Pep Guardiola.

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.

“Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. João Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game. He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act.

“Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

Etihad bosses are expected to address bolstering the Blues’ midfield this summer, with Rodri having revealed burnout concerns during the recent 2023/24 campaign, alongside Kevin De Bruyne having suffered a long-term hamstring injury.