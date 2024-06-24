‘If they don’t like it they can change the channel’ – Didier Deschamps on ‘boring’ critics

George Boxall, reporting from Dortmund

France manager Didier Deschamps hit back critics accusing his side of playing ‘boring’ football in his pre-match press conference ahead of Les Bleus facing Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday evening. In a press conference attended by Get French Football News, Deschamps said “you [the media] are free to write and do what you want but it’s annoying to not have scored with all the chances we made.”

Didier Deschamps on the physical condition of Kylian Mbappé (25):



"It's better every day, he is better today, he did the training session. He has a lot of desire to play tomorrow."



Deschamps unbothered by criticism on style of play

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had such control and created five or six chances,” Deschamps pointed out, in reference to Les Bleus‘ domination of the ball during their goalless draw against the Netherlands. “We’ve got a great support in the stadium [from France fans], and more than ten million in front of their telly.“

“If they don’t like it they can change the channel. Not scoring is the negative point,” finished the France boss. Les Bleus face an already-eliminated Poland side tomorrow evening (18:00 CET) hoping to seal first place in Group D. A win and a superior goal difference to the Netherlands is needed in order to seal the all-important top spot, with the Dutch facing Austria at the same time as France.

GFFN | George Boxall