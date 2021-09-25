Don’t call Cardinals’ Week 3 game vs. Jaguars a trap game, says GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 to start the season and are on the road this weekend to take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. This game is followed by two divisional games, beginning with the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

The game this weekend could be called by some a trap game. After all, it is a lesser opponent and they have a huge game in Week 4.

But don’t say that to Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

“I think, in my opinion, it’s sort of disrespectful to the other team,” he said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Friday. “All NFL teams have a level of talent and any given Sunday can beat you.”

And while the Jaguars are 0-2, Keim believes they present a dangerous challenge.

“I don’t think it’s a trap game,” he said. “I think it’s a team that’s got a lot of talent.”

It starts with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Keim gushed about him.

The Cardinals started 2-0 last season, only to lose 29-26 at home to the lowly Detroit Lions. It cost them a playoff berth.

The Cardinals look like a good team so far this season. The Jaguars are a team they should beat. But it isn’t automatic.

“If we let our guard down and we don’t play at a high level, they’ll beat us,” said Keim.

Complacency killed the Cardinals last year. If they learned anything about what happened in 2020, a game like this is not one to mess around with.

