Don’t take Caleb Williams’ greatness for granted

It is obvious that Caleb Williams is one of the top players in college football and the person most likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Because of his unquestioned superstar status in college football, it will be easy for a lot of people to take his greatness for granted. It’s a natural instinct to assume that an elite athlete will make a lot of great plays. There’s nothing inherently wrong about that.

The key, though, is that when Caleb Williams arrives at awards season in 2023, will the expectation of greatness be so baked in that a replication of the 2022 season will be seen as a disappointment?

Caleb Williams certainly hopes to build off his 2022 season this year, but USC fell short of the College Football Playoff not because of Williams, but a leaky defense. We could say that if Caleb replicates his 2022 numbers up and down the line, USC’s defense will be better and the Trojans will achieve their goals.

Don’t take Williams’ greatness for granted, though it will be natural to do so.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire wrote about Caleb Williams:

“Why You Should Know Him: Do you need me to list his accolades again? Let’s be real. Caleb Williams won the most prestigious award in college football last year, and he’s attempting to become the second player ever to win it in back-to-back years this season. With the USC Trojans’ prolific offense under Lincoln Riley, there’s no doubt in my mind that anyone who follows college football already knows who Williams is.”

