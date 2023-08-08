Don’t like the Bucs’ offensive line? Welcome to extreme makeover

TAMPA — Here’s a fun fact to ponder:

When it came to pass protection in 2022, Tom Brady had fewer sacks per pass attempt than any quarterback in the league. To go a step farther, it was the second-lowest sack percentage of his 23-year career and the lowest for any NFL team since 2020.

Brady was so appreciative of this wall of protection that he promptly retired.

And the Bucs were so impressed that they blew up their offensive line.

The moral of the story? Stats don’t always paint a complete picture.

The truth is, Tampa Bay’s offensive line was far more shaky than solid last season. The Bucs had the fewest sacks in the league because Brady had so little faith in his blockers that he was getting rid of the ball before a blitzer could blink.

Which is why you are now seeing an overhaul of the Bucs’ line. Days before their first preseason game, it would appear that four of the five starting offensive linemen will be stepping into new roles in 2023. And the fifth one may not be able to play at all.

Let’s see, the left tackle used to be the right tackle, and the right tackle used to be the left guard. The new left guard was released by the Chargers in March, and the new right guard has never played a down in the NFL. Meanwhile, the center is on his own practice schedule after blowing out his knee last summer.

So what’s it like going into a new season with an entirely rebuilt unit? Exciting? Scary?

“It’s always scary, but it’s exciting at the same time,” said Harold Goodwin, the assistant head coach and run game coordinator. “The biggest thing is just using camp to get those guys to jell, but so far, so good.”

Bless his heart, Goodwin has the optimism necessary to get through a sweltering training camp with a suspect group of linemen. It’s not that the Bucs are necessarily awful on the O-line — Pro Football Focus has them ranked in the middle of the NFL — but there is an unknown element with so much change in personnel.

Tristan Wirfs, who is on his way to becoming the most decorated Bucs tackle in history, is making the switch from the right side to the left side to replace the departed Donovan Smith. Think of it as driving on the left side of the road in London with gigantic, speeding trucks heading your direction play after play.

Luke Goedeke was a disappointment after moving from tackle to guard as a rookie last season and was dropped from the starting lineup after seven games. If you’re a romantic, you can blame the position switch for his struggles and hope for better results now that he’s back at right tackle. If you’re a pessimist, you might wonder if the real problem was that he couldn’t handle the leap from Central Michigan to the NFL.

Matt Feiler, the new left guard, has started more than 70 games the past five seasons but tied for the team lead in sacks allowed in Los Angeles in 2022 and was a salary-cap casualty in the spring.

Cody Mauch was Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in April and appears to be the leading candidate at right guard but, like Goedeke a year ago, is being asked to go from a smaller college program (North Dakota State) directly into an NFL starting lineup.

And veteran center Ryan Jensen is 32 now and wearing braces on both knees while avoiding a lot of contact drills in training camp following a severe knee injury last year.

Why worry, right?

“We have a new system, so four new offensive linemen is not a big deal at all,” said head coach Todd Bowles. “We knew we had to churn the roster some and get some guys in here. They’ve been playing together very well, so I’m excited to see what they do once preseason starts.”

Ah yes, there’s another playbook in town with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. The Bucs will be more diverse in 2023, with a greater emphasis on running the ball, moving the quarterback out of the pocket and, hopefully, creating mismatches in the secondary with more deceptive passing routes and lanes.

The Bucs have not been particularly adept at running the ball in recent years — they’ve had fewer attempts and fewer yards than every team in the NFL since 2019 — but Goodwin is hopeful a more balanced approach provides a restart for his blockers.

“He told me and the whole offense that we’re going to be more balanced. Compared to the last few years, he said we’re not going to do that,” Goodwin said. “I think that’s going to make it easier up front and also easier on the quarterback, because he doesn’t necessarily have to win the game by himself.

“As long as those guys can do their job in the run game and we have 4 yards a carry or more and can cut down on the number of passes and turnovers, we should be fine.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

