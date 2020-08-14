Don’t Blink: Everson Griffen speaks on joining Cowboys, AT&T safety protocols announced

Player acquisition is always a big deal, but it’s an extra bit of fun when it’s a player that fans have been clamoring for for months, and it’s even better when the signing comes the week on-field work begins for the Dallas Cowboys. The Everson Griffen deal is broken down from every angle and it’s impossible to call it anything other than what it is: a huge win.

Elsewhere, owner Jerry Jones is promising an audience for his band of merry performers despite the pandemic but in order for that to happen there’s a laundry list of precautions the AT&T stadium has to adhere to. Despite the lack of college football teams actually playing this fall, there’s a mock draft to bring more talent to Dallas and an advanced stat dive into the NFC East.

With the addition of Everson Griffen, see how the Cowboys defensive line ranks within their own locker room. The addition is a big piece to set the Cowboys over the top.

It’s been said that stats don’t lie. Find out where the Cowboys sit in the NFC East in 2020 when comparing against division rivals in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington.

The “Twitterverse” explodes in reaction to the Dallas Cowboys bringing in free agent defensive end Everson Griffen.

Football isn’t just about the 32 teams in the league. Football brings a sense of normalcy to the world and Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says it’s quite important to play out the entire season in 2020.

Believe it or not, mock drafts for the 2021 season are already underway. The Cowboys land some help in the tight end room adding the possible missing piece to an already explosive offense.

An unlikely name on the Cowboys coaching staff is named one of thirteen people with their work cut out for them in Joe Philbin. Despite the performance of the offensive line over the years, there’s no Travis Frederick and a left tackle in Tyron Smith whose best years are likely behind him.

AT&T Stadium’s health and cleaning protocols

Changes being made this year for Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium: pic.twitter.com/XaZI3Cfzf9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 13, 2020





With the insistence of Jerry Jones that at least some fans will be in attendance for home games in Arlington this year comes the release of how they plan on making it as safe as possible.

Ezekiel Elliott continues to put his money where is mouth is and releases a limited edition golf ball that will be sold to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

