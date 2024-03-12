Don’t bet on the Saints signing Jauan Jennings after 49ers use RFA render

The New Orleans Saints shouldn’t be expected to sign San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings after the team used a restricted free agent tender on him. San Francisco announced Monday that it had placed a second-round tender on the wideout, carrying a salary of $4.89 million. The 49ers reserve the right to match any offer Jennings receives from outside organizations.

If the team elects not to match the offer extended (from a team like the Saints), the acquiring team will have to send a second-round pick to San Francisco in return for Jennings. So if New Orleans made an offer the 49ers couldn’t match, the Saints would have to give up the No. 45 overall pick in this year’s draft.

It looks like Jennings will be staying in San Francisco, and it’s clear that it is going to come with a heavy price tag for the squad that picks him up if he is to depart. That’s fitting for the sheer amount of talent he brings to the table, as Jennings would have been named the MVP of the Super Bowl if the 49ers had managed to bring down the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, where they came up just painfully short.

Jennings’ numbers don’t necessarily reflect the quality of the tape, as he has served as a quality blocker and highly versatile prospect all around. He closed out the 2023 season with 19 receptions for 265 yards with a touchdown. Over three seasons in San Francisco, he totaled 78 catches for 963 yards with 7 touchdowns to his name,

It will be interesting to see how things shake out as the 49ers are clearly making a strong effort to keep him on their roster moving into 2024. If things don’t work out long-term with Brandon Aiyuk then retaining Jennings becomes even more important.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire