Don Shula: The sports world reacts to the death of a legendary coach

Chuck Schilken
LA Times
Don Shula <span class="copyright">(Jeffrey M. Boan / Associated Press)</span>
Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at 90, the Miami Dolphins announced Monday.

"Coach Shula - you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of 'greatness,'" Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino tweeted. "You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better."

Marino added: "Thank you for always believing in me. You made me a better player and person."

As coach of the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts, Shula compiled a 347-173-6 record with six Super Bowl appearances. He led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories and to the league's only perfect season.

"We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football," former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class Bill Cowher tweeted. "Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever."

Here's what figures from around the NFL and beyond are saying about the legendary coach.

