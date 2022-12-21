How Don Shula, other legendary NFL coaches fared in final seasons

How Shula, other legendary NFL coaches fared in final seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No matter how the rest of his career goes, Bill Belichick already has solidified himself as arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time. The longtime leader of the New England Patriots has won six Super Bowl titles since joining the organization in 2000.

But at age 70, Belichick has entered arguably the most challenging stage of his coaching career. The Patriots are a mediocre 24-23 since quarterback Tom Brady's departure after the 2019 season. The 2022 campaign has been especially difficult with second-year QB Mac Jones taking a step back, plus the team being perhaps the most undisciplined group we've seen Belichick coach.

Nonetheless, Belichick doesn't seem to have any plans to call it a career any time soon. He'll almost certainly leave the Patriots on his own terms, though there's a lingering possibility of owner Robert Kraft wanting to move on to the next chapter.

It wouldn't be the first time a legendary head coach was forced out after decades of greatness. Here's a look back at how some of the other greatest coaches in NFL history finished their careers.

Tom Landry

Record in final three seasons: 17-30

Age when fired: 64

Landry and the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs in four of his final five seasons as head coach. Then-Cowboys owner Bum Bright, who was critical of Landry at the end of the legendary coach's career, sold the team to Jerry Jones in 1989. Landry had one year remaining on his contract but was fired by Jones one day after his purchase of the organization.

Chuck Noll

Record in final three seasons: 25-23

Age when retired: 59

Noll retired as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on his own terms after the 1991 season. The four-time Super Bowl champion was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1989 and finished his coaching career with a 209–156–1 record.

Don Shula

Record in final three seasons: 28-20

Age when retired: 66

Shula retired in 1996, though there was speculation he was forced out by former Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga. He finished his remarkable NFL coaching career with a 328–156–6 regular-season record, making him the winningest head coach in league history. Belichick currently is second with 297 wins.

Marv Levy

Record in final three seasons: 26-22

Age when retired: 72

Levy, who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances (all losses), retired in 1997 to become an analyst for NFL.com. He returned as Buffalo's general manager in 2006 and retired again once his two-year contract ran out at the end of the 2007 season.

Dick Vermeil

Record in final three seasons: 30-18

Age when retired: 69

Vermeil's first retirement came after a 1982 season in which the Philadelphia Eagles had a 3-6 record. Only nine games were played due to the players' strike.

He spent the next 15 years as a sports commentator for CBS and ABC. In 1997, he resumed his coaching career with the St. Louis Rams. After a rough start to his Rams tenure, Vermeil led them to their first Super Bowl victory with help from one of the greatest cinderella stories in NFL history, quarterback Kurt Warner. Vermeil was also named NFL Coach of the Year for the second time and retired again after the Super Bowl victory.

His second hiatus didn't last long as he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001. He finally retired for good after the 2005 season.