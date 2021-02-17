Don Pellum's nephew, Ryan Pellum, receives offer from Oregon Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A familiar name may grace the sidelines at Autzen Stadium-- in 2024.

Ryan Pellum, the nephew of former long-time Ducks coach/coordinator Don Pellum, received an offer from Mario Cristobal and the Oregon football program.

Extremely blessed to earn a scholarship to one of my childhood favorite schools! THEE University of Oregon @oregonfootball @MillikanHSFB pic.twitter.com/qap1Dx4tyZ — Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) February 17, 2021

Notice his uncle in the announcement?

Pellum is a 5'10" wide receiver and a freshman at Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA.

And while he is not ranked on 247 Sports' Composite Ranking, that hasn't stopped him from already generating 18 offers from schools starting with Arizona and ending in Washington State-- the ACC to the SEC. He has also received an offer from Oregon State.

Don Pellum played linebacker for the Ducks from 1980-1984 before joining the Oregon football program that spanned four decades, which included nearly every coaching role on the Ducks defense. He is currently at UCLA with Chip Kelly. The Bruins have not made an offer to the younger Pellum as of yet.

While his decision is still a long ways off, coaches don't plan on losing track of Ryan Pellum.

Ducks HC Mario Cristobal, OSU HC Jonathan Smith and UNLV HC Marcus Arroyo are among those following Pellum on Twitter.

