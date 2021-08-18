Don, Megan Schumacher Map Succession of Power for NHRA's Winningest Franchise

Photo credit: Richard H Shute

Thirty-year-old Megan Schumacher is leading the way in the NHRA by bringing a different perspective to team ownership.

Megan Schumacher officially began working for Don Schumacher Racing as a high-school student, handling the team’s social-media presence and then writing a blog around the time she enrolled in college.

Now, Schumacher is on the verge of being one of the most powerful women in racing, as she's being groomed to one day lead DSR.



To say, “Move over, Beth Paretta” would be disrespectful to both the NTT IndyCar Series’ first female team owner and NHRA drag racing’s Megan Schumacher, who sooner rather than later will assume the reins of Don Schumacher Racing (DSR). Their journeys are distinct, their sports unique, their cases apples and oranges.

However, both have earned Master of Business Administration degrees, Schumacher from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, Paretta from the University of Vermont. Schumacher’s undergraduate specialty was marketing, Paretta’s broadcasting and film (from Boston University).

In the IndyCar Series, team owners having college educations is not universal but is common: Roger Penske (Lehigh), Sam Schmidt (Pepperdine), Chip Ganassi (Duquesne), Ed Carpenter (Butler), Bobby Rahal (Denison), David Letterman (Ball State), Michael Andretti (Northampton C.C.), for example. Leading NHRA drag-racing team owners, including Connie Kalitta and John Force, and Don Prudhomme before them, have taken their lessons from the School of Hard Knocks.

Photo credit: Richard H Shute

Thirty-year-old Schumacher is now leading the way in the NHRA by bringing a different perspective to team ownership both as a young woman and as one who understands the balance necessary for running a business, the Xs and Os, in an emotionally charged, sentimentally skewed environment.

Neither she nor stepfather Don Schumacher, 76, have a timetable for her to officially take the reins of the NHRA’s biggest and most successful multi-car team, with 362 victories in hand.

Story continues

A number of women have owned or operated NHRA teams, but most have been the team’s driver, as well, or the driver’s wife. One of the most powerful Top Fuel teams, in terms of performance, is Torrence Racing, which is owned by neither Steve nor dad Billy but rather the family matriarch, “Mama Kay” Torrence. So in drag racing, Megan Schumacher’s methodical progression to a leadership role never was a race to become the first female owner. It was a logical step that has ensured a smooth transition when boss Don Schumacher relinquishes day-to-day control of the organization.

“He has such a passion for NHRA racing, for obviously DSR, and he loves it out here. It's one of his greatest happinesses. So he definitely does not have a time frame in terms of stepping away in any capacity at all,” Megan Schumacher said. “Our plan is just that we will continue to work hand in hand, and he'll just continue to be a great teacher for me and leader for our teams.”

On her side as she prepares for her promotion from vice president of DSR is the insight she has developed by spending thousands of hours at drag strips and behind the scenes of the world’s quickest, fastest, most extreme motorsport since she was 7 years old. How she managed to stay awake most Mondays after red-eye flights home to Chicago throughout her elementary-, middle-, and high-school classes is remarkable in itself.

“It’s all I’ve ever really known and grown up with,” she said. “To be able to work hand in hand with Don every step of the way, and my family and our teams, it’s been an honor.”

And it definitely has been an atypical education for her.

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Megan Schumacher officially began working for DSR as a high-school student, handling the team’s social-media presence and then writing a blog around the time she enrolled in college. That all sounds rather routine today, but back then it was avant-garde.

Moreover, she was able to integrate classroom and real-life learning.

“One thing that benefited me tremendously throughout college and throughout getting my master’s was that I was out here (at the races) at the same time,” Schumacher said. “So I was literally learning something in a textbook but at the same time applying it in real life. That to me was so, so helpful, because a lot of times in school, you learn something but you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever actually use this’ or ‘Is this actually important?’

“But my undergraduate degree was in marketing and my master’s was in business. I literally was putting it to use as I was learning, and I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to both get my college degree and my master’s and to be able to still be working and putting it to use in what I envision my future career being.”

Nothing in a classroom could have clued her in on how the world looks and feels from inside the cockpit of an 11,000-hp vehicle. Schumacher never had driven any of the race cars in the DSR fleet, but she said she “warmed up a Top Fuel car a couple times, just so that I could get the feel of it and understand the procedure of it. That’s about as far as I’ve wanted to take it. We always joke that I have envisioned my future behind a desk, not behind the wheel. So that’s a running joke. But I will say that definitely helped me have a better understanding of it and feel for it. And even though that’s literally just sitting in the pits on jacks, it helps me because that is one thing that I don’t have the experience of.”

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

What Schumacher hasn’t experienced, she makes up for in curiosity and trust in strong, informed leaders in the organization. Right now, that starts with Don Schumacher. But at the same time, she’s fashioning her own style.

“We are a good balance to each other. So as it stands right now we’re a great balancing complement to one another, and I would also say that I have been by his side, learning the ropes of the businesses for so long that that has also given me the strength and confidence to have that gut-check instinct, to be like, ‘Okay, this type of situation arises—let’s hit the brakes for a second. Let’s look at the big picture of this’ and then proceed, decide how we’re going to move forward.

“One of the things that Don has also always instilled in me and also everyone here, is to put good people around you. So even though I don’t have the ‘seat of my pants’ feel that Don has with being like, ‘Okay, these crew chiefs would fit X driver because of this level of tuning’ or whatever that story may be. Not one person, in most cases, can do it all in that regard. So I will definitely make sure that when the time comes that the proper people are in place so that we don’t have too many learning curves like that. And that’s when I’m thankful that we have such a great team around us. I rely a lot on our crew chiefs for that, specifically, Todd Okuhara. That’s my point person where I’m like, ‘Okay, the car did this. Why?’ And the crew chiefs take the time to explain to me where I can understand, because I don’t have that experience.”

Schumacher isn’t defiant, but she isn’t apologetic for that, either. “It takes everyone. It takes people with all different experiences for this sport to keep growing, move forward, expand. I think that’s one thing that’s so great about our sport, that it is so diverse on every level: everything from our fan base, to our crew members, to our management staff throughout DSR, throughout the NHRA, and then also the other teams, as well. I think that’s one thing that also sets our sport apart.”

Megan Schumacher has been a key representative of DSR in developing the business relationships and participating in boardroom negotiations. So she has no fear, she said, that bonds between sponsors and Don Schumacher himself might fade, lost to a good-ol’-boys network.

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

“I would definitely say it is not [a concern]. What’s great is so many of our partners have been such long-term partners that most of them have seen me grow up over the years. So to be able to have their, let’s say patience, while you’re learning the way, that’s been very helpful,” she said. “In the past 10 or so years, I have been much more hands-on in those meetings and those discussions from the beginning, and then through finalizing deals and relationships. I’m really lucky that I have been hands-on and involved from the start. They’re all very welcoming, and I don’t see any issues ahead in any way. There [won’t be] any surprises to any of our partners in that way.”

Schumacher said she enjoys thinking globally and sharing ideas with NHRA president Glen Cromwell: “A lot of times Don and I together will talk with Glen and his team at NHRA. Most of it is just spitballing different things we think of as we come across them. I wouldn’t say there’s anything in a formal capacity, but it’s definitely an open relationship that I personally have with them, that we as a team have with them. I think everyone has the shared common goal of continuing to grow the sport and to make it the best that it can be.”

Something she said she’d like to see return to DSR is the charity car program, “one of my great passions.” She worked closely with the late Terry Chandler to develop that and said, “I’m so beyond grateful for the years that we had with Terry, and then also the years that her husband Doug continued the partnership. I would love to see more of that coming back at some point. We have a great relationship with Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. As a family, we’re very blessed. As an organization, we are as well. Anything you can do to give back to the community locally and then also on a national scale, I think that’s really important. Both Don and I are still involved in Infinite Hero Foundation to this day, and it’s just something that brings us both a lot of joy.”

That relationship attracted Tennessee philanthropists Joe and Cathi Maynard, who are associate sponsors of Leah Pruett’s dragster. DSR has had bonds with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, too.

“Everyone has big hearts, that is for sure,” Schumacher said of the drag-racing community.”