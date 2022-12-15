Don MacLean: USC’s ‘offense starting to come on’ after scoring 88 points vs. Long Beach State
Pac-12 Networks’ Don MacLean and JB Long recap USC men's basketball victory over Long Beach State on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Los Angeles. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.