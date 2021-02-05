Don MacLean talks Pac-12 Men's Basketball Payer of the Year candidates and Evan Mobley
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean speaks on the 2020-21 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year award. MacLean's candidates for the award: Evan Mobley (USC), Oscar da Silva (Stanford), McKinley Wright IV (Colorado) and Chris Duarte (Oregon). Mobley's 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and Pac-12 leading 2.9 blocks per game has the freshman standout 'in great position' to win the award, says MacLean.