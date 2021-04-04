Don MacLean on a stellar 2020-21 Pac-12 men's basketball campaign despite unprecedented season: 'You see why you do it'

Reuters

The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.